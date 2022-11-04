Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP; pained by Akufo-Addo's success - Presidential staffer

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, founding member of the NPP

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer has taken on a leading suspended member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

He described the former military officer and sports administrator as irrelevant in modern-day politics and a liability to the NPP.



Buabeng also stated in a tweet dated November 3, 2022; that Nyaho-Tamakloe was a failed politician who was pained by the successes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe is pained that he’s become irrelevant to modern-day politics and a liability to the NPP party. He should mention 10 people he has mentored to be successful. He failed as a politician. President Akufo-Addo's success will continue to pain him!" the tweet read.



Nyaho's recent attack on Akufo-Addo



The one-time Ghana Football Association president in an interview on an Accra-based TV station alleged that Akufo-Addo refused to meet two top retired generals, General Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah and General Napoleon Ashley-Lassen, over a pressing security issue.

According to him, the generals, who have both served the nation as Chiefs of Defence Staff, wanted to inform the president of a potential security threat to Ghana, but Akufo-Addo did not give them an audience, which is a shame.



"Believe it or not, two retired generals… General Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah and General Ashley Lassen, have both been chief of staff before in this country. They watched carefully about a couple of months ago, and they realised security was at its lowest end.



"They wanted to see the president; the president refused to see them… This happened this year. They (the retired generals) have the experience, and they wanted to see you the president. Where on this planet will any president refuse to see such top people?



"If I'm telling lies, he should come out and say it. The generals know that things were going bad, and they wanted to whisper in his ears or tell him what to do so that there will be calm in this country," he said.



The NPP founding member has previously alleged that, but for the intervention of the NPP MPs who openly called for the resignation of the embattled Finance Minister, Ghana was on the verge of experiencing a military coup.

According to him, the call for the dismissal of the finance minister wiped away the plot.



He advised the president to learn from this development as the actions of the NPP MPs are unprecedented.



"Those who made this intervention have saved the 4th Republic. We were getting close to military intervention, but the MPs' actions yesterday totally wiped it off, and I think the country should learn from that as well.



"Akufo-Addo, as I know, will definitely make attempts to change their minds; if they instead allow that, then they will be [the] most hated people in this country or on the political landscape," he said in an interview with TV3's Big Issue show.





