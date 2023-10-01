Nyamenlekwagyina District holds graduation ceremony for children to join youth ministry

A group picture of the graduates, their parents and district teachers

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Nyamenlekwagyina District of The Church of Pentecost under the Axim Area of the Western Region has held a graduation ceremony for twenty-eight children of the church's children's ministry to join the youth ministry in the district.

The colourful ceremony was held at the Central Assembly of the District on Saturday, September 30, 2023.



The ceremony aims to transfer children who have attained thirteen years and above from the children's ministry (Sunday School) into the youth ministry to be nurtured so they can be responsible and God-fearing officers and members of the church to win souls for Jesus Christ.



This transitional ceremony was expected to be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023, but it was postponed due to a delay of data from some local assemblies because of their poor telecommunication network and road network.



Speaking at the ceremony at the central auditorium of Nyamenlekwagyina district on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the District Minister, Rev. David Kweku Owodo congratulated the graduands and motivated them to feel comfortable in their new ministry.



He urged them to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

He also encouraged them to partake in all activities of the youth ministry at the local, district, and national levels.



Rev. David Kweku Owodo seized the opportunity to urge the new teens to be punctual and regular to church services.



He also took the opportunity to commend all the Children's Ministry executives and their teachers in the district for devoting their precious time to training the children.



He, therefore, thanked the parents of the church for supporting their wards to participate in the children's ministry activities before they joined the youth ministry.



He urged their parents to support their children to participate in youth ministry activities.

Handing over the children to the District Ministry, the district leader of the children's ministry, Deaconess Vida Yeboah, expressed her excitement over the graduation ceremony and stated, "I'm very very happy today and in fact, God has done for us so I will thank God for today that our children are joining the youth ministry, it was not easy but the Lord has made it".



She seized the opportunity to call on the youth ministry to take proper care of the children to become responsible youth of the church in the future.



She also called on the church officers to give more opportunities to them to participate in various activities of the mother church.



"Now that our children are joining the youth ministry, I will beg the leaders of the youth ministry to take proper care of them for us, at times when our children join the youth ministry, we don't take proper care of them so I will use this opportunity to call on the youth ministry to take proper care of these children for us".



"I will also call on officers of the various locals to give more opportunities to these children to participate in the church because these children are very 8, we shouldn't take them for granted, let's use them to win souls for Jesus Christ", she stated.

Receiving the children on behalf of the youth ministry, the District Youth Ministry to Teens (M2T) coordinator, Rita Mills Acquah, commended the children's ministry for nurturing the children to this level.



She promised on behalf of the youth ministry to take proper care of the children who have been handed over to the youth ministry.



The graduands were taken through the structures of the youth ministry, from the national level to the local level.



Awards in the form of certificates were issued by Rev. David Kweku Owodo to the children.



The graduates were also refreshed.

Some parents, guardians, and other church members including some Sunday School children, Deaconesses, Deacons, and Elders (Officers) of Nyamenlekwagyina District of The Church of Pentecost were present at the colourful ceremony.