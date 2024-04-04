Nyantakyi, Abronye's wife, 7 others pick forms for NPP Ejisu primary

NPP Ejisu Constituency Office

Nine members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have picked up nomination forms to contest in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

Nomination for the contest which opened on April 2, 2024, has seen some nine individuals pick up nomination forms so far.



Others are expected to join the fray before the close of nominations on Thursday, April 4 2024.



According to GhanaWeb sources, the nine aspirants are Portia Acheampong, wife of the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC.



Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Abena Pokuaaa Amoah, Kwasi Nyantakyi (former Ghana Football Association President), Dr. Evans Dua, Helena Mensah and lawyer Kwabena Boateng.



Others are Aaron Prince Duah and Maame Yaw Aboagye.

The Ejisu primary was triggered by the death of the Member of Parliament for the area, John Kumah, who also doubled as a Deputy Minister for Finance.



According to the NPP, the party will vet the nominees on April 6, 2024.



Meanwhile, over 1000 delegates of the party are expected to participate in the April 13, 2024, primary.



TWI NEWS



