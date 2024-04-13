News

Nyantakyi gets 35 votes in NPP Ejisu primaries, Kwabena Boateng wins

KWESI NYANTAKYI 2.png?fit=600%2C388&ssl=1 Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sat, 13 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi faced defeat in his bid to secure the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Ejisu Constituency.

The NPP conducted primaries to select a candidate for the upcoming by-election following the passing of the constituency's Member of Parliament, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

In a tight race, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious with 393 votes, outshining his competitors.

Nyantakyi managed to secure only 35 votes out of a total of 1080 cast.

The full results are as follows:

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng - 393 (Winner)

Dr. Evans Duah - 61

Clinsma Karikari Mensah - 2

Helena Mensah - 302

Abena Pokua - 0

Portia Mensah - 6

Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi - 35

Aaron Prince Duah - 2

Mama Yaa Aboagye - 229

NAY/ADG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com