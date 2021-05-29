Nyanyano fishermen call on Fisheries Minister

The Minister in a pose with the leadership of the fishermen

Leadership of fisherfolks at Nyanyano in the Central Region on Thursday, May 27, 2021, called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson at the ministry in Accra.

The purpose of the visit was to officially congratulate the Minister on her recent appointment by the President and to also deliberate with the Minister on issues surrounding the fishing industry.



Presenting their mission, the leadership of the fishermen noted the effects of illegal fishing practices on their industry and urged the Minister to ensure her tenure sees an end to such practices.



On her part, the Minister assured the delegation of her absolute commitment in ending the menace of illegal fishing practices which she noted was harmful in addition to being illegal.



“I am not going to tolerate those practices and I will tell everyone to their face. Light fishing, using of dynamite, DDT and all those things will not be tolerated. These days I hear they are using detergent and formalin. You the fishermen know all this and that is why we are going to continue to work with you. I am coming to fight it and we will ban all of that,” she stated.

Further to her commitment to fighting illegal practices, the Minister said her outfit will ensure that persons found culpable of engaging in such acts face prosecution in order to sanitize the industry and serve as a deterrent to others.



“I have already stated that if you commit yourself, you will be prosecuted. Currently, there is an issue in Sekondi, a man placed some equipment in the sea to attract fishes and all the time he was making excess catch and last week I ordered the removal of the machine. I have instructed the police to prosecute him and so they are processing him for court. And if you do light fishing it will be the same thing for you, any illegal thing you do will not be tolerated. All we ask of you is your prayers, support and collaboration. We need your help to help you,” she told the delegation.



The Minister reiterated governments support for the fishing industry in the form of tax incentives, subsidies on premix fuel and outboard motors while emphasizing the commitment of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in growing Ghana’s fishing sector.



The Minister hinted that the closed season on fishing for the year 2021 will be observed between July and August. She further disclosed that the Ministry will be engaging stakeholders in the fishing sector through sensitization exercises to ensure the success of the closed season.