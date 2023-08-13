Nyomoase residents call on govt, NGOs for potable water

File photo

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Residents of Nyomoase and its surrounding areas in the Atebubu-Amanten District of the Bono East Region are currently facing a lack of access to clean drinking water.

With a population of approximately 5,000 people, these communities rely on only three functioning boreholes for their water supply, as four others are currently out of order.



During the dry season, the pressure on these three boreholes becomes overwhelming, forcing the locals to resort to drinking water from a dam located about 2 kilometres away from the community. Unfortunately, this dam is also shared with cattle, posing a potential health risk to the residents.



While the Nyomo River provides a reliable water source during the rainy season, it dries up by early December, putting even more strain on the three boreholes in the community.



The residents have expressed their concerns, stating that two out of the three boreholes often break down, leaving only one functioning borehole to cater to the needs of the entire population. This is clearly inadequate and leaves the community in a dire situation.

Mr. Jacob Bimpor Kuuchando, the Assembly Member of the Nyomoase electoral area, has highlighted the urgent need for maintenance or upgrades to the four broken boreholes.



He firmly believes that if these boreholes are repaired or replaced, there will be an abundant supply of clean drinking water for the people of Nyomoase.



In light of this pressing issue, Mr. Kuuchando is appealing to the government, NGOs, and all stakeholders to come forward and assist in providing additional boreholes to ensure a sustainable source of potable water for Nyomoase and its surrounding areas.