Nzema Chiefs mourn the death of their 'Akroponghene'

Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong, Nana Adu Kwaw II has been reported dead

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Chiefs and people of Ellembelle District have described the passing away of the Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong, Nana Adu Kwaw II as a great shock.

The late Nana Adu Kwaw II, died on Tuesday, February 2021 at Saint Martin de Porres Hospital at Eikwe in the Ellembelle District.



He once served as a member of Chairman Rawlings' government was born on 7th March 1949.



He became the Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong in the year 1986.



The late Nana Adu Kwaw left behind a wife, Mrs. Mary Adu Kwaw and twelve (12) children.



He will be buried on April 29, 2021, at Nzema Akropong in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

Nana Adu Kwaw prior to his demise was a member of the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council and also a member of the Standing Committee of the Council.



Narating what led to his demise, Chief of Ampain who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Nana Nyameke Fofole II said: He was screaming in his sleep aounnd 2am I enquired and I found out that it was the Chief of Nzema Akropong's son who is also his personal driver he told me that his father was dying and they were taking him to Eikwe hospital and their car has developed engine fault so because Nana Akropong is my best friend, I changed and took my car and together with his sons took him to Eikwe hospital and very, unfortunately, he joined his ancestors at the Eikwe Hospital".



"Before his departure, he couldn't utter any word or made any statement, in fact, it is very painful, before then we met at Atuabo to settle some disputes and even on Thursday before he the sad incident, we met Ghana Gas Company to deliberate on issues that would benefit Ellembelle District and he has never shown any sign of sickness and anything of that sort",



He said the chief's departure would affect the work of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council as he was an active member of the council.

