Nzema East MCE presents metal dual desks to basic schools

The MCE for Nzema East Municipality has donated 180 metal dual desks to basic schools

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Mr. Frank Okpenyen has donated one hundred and eighty (180) metal dual desks to some primary schools in the area to enhance teaching and learning.

Making the presentation to the Nzema East Municipal Education Directorate at the forecourt of the Assembly on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the MCE Hon. Okpenyen said the presentation was the first batch.



"In fact, many schools in the Nzema East Municipality don't have enough furniture and when I went round I saw it myself, many of their desks are old and I sat with the Assembly to do desks to replace them and today I have presented the first batch of 180 metal dual desks and we will present another batch", he said.



Frank Okpenyen explained that education is a topmost priority of the Nana Addo-led NPP government and that the provision of the appropriate infrastructure is necessary to ensuring quality basic education for all children.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to pledge to continue to help schools in his jurisdiction.



"It is because of Education that I'm here today so I will not stop supporting education, I will continue to assist our schools in the Nzema East Municipality", he stated.

He also seized the opportunity to congratulate the Axim Saint Augustus Junior High School for winning the 2021 Western Regional Independence Day Quiz which was held in Tarkwa on March 6th.



"Let me take this platform to congratulate Saint Augustus Junior High School at Axim for winning this year's Western Regional Independence Day Quiz, in fact the school did well and I will urge other schools in the Nzema East Municipality to emulate from them and the Akufo-Addo government will continue to let Ghanaian students to enjoy Free SHS programme", he ended.



On his part, Mr. Nathaniel Akwasi Affum, the Education Director of Nzema East Municipality, thanked the MCE for his constant support to the Education Directorate.



"On behalf of Nzema East Municipal Education Directorate, I will thank Hon. Frank Okpenyen for his continuous support, in fact since he became the MCE for this Municipality, he has been supporting the Education Directorate and we are most grateful, we pray that God will continue to bless him to live longer", he said.



He, therefore, promised that the dual desks would be used effectively to enhance teaching and learning in the Municipality.

The Education Director appealed to the MCE to use his office to address other challenges facing education growth in the area.



The Nzema East Municipal Education Directorate is expected to hand-over the first batch of the desks to the following communities; Nsein, Gwira Banso, Gwira Assuwuah, Gwira Eshiem, Yediyesele, Ndatiem, Agona, Akonu/Agyan and Attakrom.



The ceremony was graced by Nana Effati Beyeeman, the Presiding Member of Nzema East Municipality, Mr. Daniel Bentum Essel, Municipal Coordinating Director, Madam Esther Abbey, Deputy Director in charge of Supervision of Schools, the media among others.