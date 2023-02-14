Nzema East MCE to commission new police station soon

Nzema East MCE, Dorcas Elizabeth Ampah in an interview with Atinka FM

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nzema East, Dorcas Elizabeth Ampah, has hinted that the Assembly will soon open a new police station in one of the towns in the municipality.

According to her, although work on the project has been completed, the Assembly did not factor furniture into the project, which has caused the delay in opening the facility.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s current affairs show, The Agenda with Nana Yaw Fianko, the MCE said security was not intact because the police station in the municipality was not enough for the people.



She said in the whole municipality, there was one police station at Azim, and a smaller one at Dwereadaso, one of the farming communities in the municipality.



Due to this, she said, the Assembly decided to build a new police station to beef up security in the municipality.



“Dwereadaso is one of the biggest towns in the municipality, and we decided to go and build one there. We have finished building it.” We have finished, but we have delayed for a month or two because when we gave the work to the contractor, we did not factor furniture into it. They have completed the work. “So for now, the Assembly has targeted getting a counter, desk, and others for them, so that we can call the IGP to commission it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Nzema East MCE said most of the Police officers who are assigned to the Municipality are very disciplined.



Roads



Touching on the roads, Dorcas Elizabeth Ampah said although most of the roads are motorable, it is not enough, adding that some of them are not tarred.



Despite the fact that most of the roads have not been tarred, she said the constituency has moved on from that situation where sick people die on the way because the roads are bad and people cannot access health facilities easily due to the nature of the road.



“The regional minister is aware, and they are fighting for the roads to be fixed.” “They are working on it, and it will not take long, the regional minister is seriously working on it,” she said.