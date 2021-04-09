Nzema East Municipality receives 1,380 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Ghana is expected to receive the second consignment of the vaccines in the coming days

The Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region has taken delivery of 1,380 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines would be distributed to health centres such as Axim Hospital, Apewosika, Ewuku, Agyan, Bamiankor, Kutukrom, Banso, Dadwen, Kegyina and other health centres for the vaccination exercise to begin soon.



Mr. Frank Okpenyen, the Municipal Chief Executive, received the vaccine and was also the first to be vaccinated.



The MCE called on the residents to take the vaccines to protect themselves against the deadly Coronavirus.



He explained that an individual is expected to visit the under-listed health facilities with either a Voter's ID cards, NIA cards, NHIS cards, Driver's license or Passports for easy identification.



He advised that those who would take the vaccine should keep the vaccination cards safely for the second round of the vaccination.



The MCE urged the Municipality to do away with the conspiracy theories and fully participate in the exercise.

"I want to take this opportunity to advise everyone in the Nzema East Municipality to take the vaccine because this vaccine is safe, it doesn't kill, no one should pay attention to the propaganda...leadership, they say is by example and that's why I am the first person to take the vaccine publicly and I am ready to take the second dose," he stated.



He pledged to assist the Nzema East Municipal COVID-19 Task Force to educate the residents about vaccines and called on residents to continue to adhere to the laid down COVID-19 safety protocols despite the arrival of the vaccines.



Some residents who came to the Nzema East Municipal Health Directorate to witness the arrival of the vaccines, expressed their happiness and also commended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for being the first person to be vaccinated.



Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX scheme, which aims to get COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people, in a global effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.



The country's Health Minister received the vaccines, which were 600,000 doses at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



Ghana is expected to receive the second consignment of the vaccines in the coming days.