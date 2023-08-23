Nzema Youth embarks on a peaceful protest over Osagyefo Barge

Some of the youths during the demonstration

Residents of Jomoro (Nzemaland), mostly youth, have staged a peaceful protest demanding the whereabouts of the Osagyefo Power Barge.

They walked through some of the principal streets of Ekpu and ended at Half Assini, the municipality’s capital.



The Osagyefo Power Barge, according to the Deputy Minister of Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, during a recent statement on the floor of Parliament, said the government is taking steps to decommission the 185 MW plant, which had suffered deterioration from excessive corrosion as a result of idleness since 2017.



The residents are alleging that the barge has been sold out to a scrap dealer, who has dismantled the barge with a proposed 60 per cent of the proceeds going to GNPC and the other 40 per cent going to the private dealer.

The protestors are therefore calling for either a share of the proceeds to be given to Jomoro or the entire barge to be brought back.



President of the Nzema Youth League, Dr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie, said he supports whatever the youth will do to get to the bottom of the issue. He said the barge can be used for so many things, but its disappearance is strange to the people. og Nzemaland.



Dr. Kwesie said it’s not true that the barge got spoiled, and they will do all they can as a youth to get to the bottom of the mat