OB Amoah withdraws from Akuapem South NPP parliamentary primaries

Osei Bonsu Amoah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency

Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency, has officially pulled out of the upcoming parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 27.

Initially expressing his reluctance to seek a fourth term, O.B Amoah, as he is popularly known, had a change of heart and obtained nomination forms to vie for re-election.



Notable contenders in the primaries include Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, and Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South.



However, sources suggest that O.B. Amoah's decision to re-enter the race was influenced by the possibility of MCE Frank Aidoo joining the contest.



According to party rules, an MCE cannot run when there is a sitting MP contesting for the same seat.



Insiders claim that O.B. Amoah strategically entered the race to trigger provisions requiring Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to resign two years ahead.



This move could potentially disqualify Frank Aidoo, prompting O.B. Amoah to later withdraw, allowing his assistant to contest.

In a letter addressed to the appropriate authorities and sighted by Ghanaweb, O.B. Amoah conveyed his decision to withdraw from the parliamentary race for the 2024 general elections.



The letter read, “I write to inform you that I have decided to withdraw as a candidate for the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the General Elections in 2024 in the Akuapem South constituency.



"I respectfully request that in accordance with the Public Elections Regulations, 2016, C.I. 94, my name should be deleted on the ballot paper for the election. I am most grateful and count on your cooperation.”



Below is the letter







NAY/AE