OGA 2002 group renovates classrooms for Tamale - Ghanasco

The group has supported several schools in the region

The 2002 year group of Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital has completed renovation works on a classroom block in the school.

The year group took it upon themselves to renovate the old sixth form block, which hitherto was in a deplorable state.



The project serves as their contribution towards the school’s 60th-anniversary celebration this year.



The (10) member executive committee of the OGA 2002 in handing over the building to the school, thanked their colleagues for donating generously towards the project.



The committee indicated that they were able to mobilized over Gh¢ 40,000 from their colleagues through a WhatsApp group platform to undertake the renovation project and also provide financial support to another colleague with health challenges receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The year group is currently on record as the youngest group to undertake such a huge project in the school.



The project was handed over to the school on Thursday July 16, 2020 in the presence of the OGA regional president, Dulilana Ibrahim Yussif, OGA regional secretary, Mr Ibrahim Dokurug, and Senior Assistant Registrar of Tamale Technical University (Mr Osman).



The group lamented the deteriorating nature of some structures of the school and called on the government and other old students to come to the school’s aid.



Receiving the renovated building on behalf of the school, the headmistress, Hajia Amina Musah, thanked the OGA 2002 year group for their selfless gesture and admonished the current students to put the facility into good use.

Source: Abdul Rahman, Contributor

