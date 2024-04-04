OISL pays a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse and Gbese Mantse – King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and Dr. Nii Ayi Bonte ii

Team from OISL in a photo with the chief

As part of activities to mark their 20th-anniversary celebrations, Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd. (OISL), one of the leading providers of financial services in the Country paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Area, Dr. Nii Ayi Bonte II on 25th March 2024 and 22nd March 2024 respectively to officially inform them and their Councils about the company’s 20th-anniversary celebration.

OISL also used the occasion to express their gratitude to the Ga Mantse and the Gbese Mantse for their continual support over the years and to discuss future collaborations and strategies to promote continued cooperation for the mutual benefit of the institution and the Ga State.



In attendance were the Board Chairman of OISL, Mr. Katey Assem, some Board members, Ms. Alberta Quarcoopome, Mrs. Joyce Boeh-Ocansey, Hajia Azara Abubakari-Haroun, and Mr. Ben Kwasi Kusi. The CEO of Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd, Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boateng together with some key Management team of the Institution were also present.



In his address, the CEO of Opportunity International Savings and Loans acknowledged the importance of community support in promoting the company's operations for sustainable development within the Greater Accra Region. He emphasized OISL’s successful operations in the Country.



“Our company currently serves over 660,000 customers across the country with our diverse product offerings such as Agriculture loans, Education loans, Empowerment loans, School Improvement loans, SME loans, Individual loans, etc. We can do this leveraging on our 38 branches of which 10 are in the Greater Accra Region,” he stated.



The Board Chairman of OISL, Mr. Katey Assem, on his part expressed gratitude to the Ga Mantse and the Gbese Mantse and the entire community for their warm reception and hospitality towards OISL.

He further highlighted OISL’s successful 20-year operations and requested continual support from them and their entire Communities.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, addressing the team, thanked them for their courtesy call and congratulated them for the milestones achieved over the past two (2) decades of their operations in the Country.



Taking his turn, The Gbese Mantse and President of the Gbese Traditional Council, Dr. Nii Ayi Bonte II, also expressed his admiration for Opportunity International Saving and Loan Ltd.’s dedication to empowering individuals and businesses through financial services. He assured them of his continued support and willingness to work together to promote economic development and financial inclusion within his communities.



Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a subsidiary of Opportunity International. This global organization delivers services and programmes to clients in 30 countries across the globe, serving over 20 million customers with Micro Banking, Micro Insurance, Agriculture, and Education Finance and Innovative non-financial programmes with its global office in Chicago, USA.



