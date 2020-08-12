Regional News

OKESS student commits suicide

Kwabena Prince was found hanging behind the kitchen of his family house

A 16-year-old student of the Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) in Kumasi, has committed suicide at Asonomaso, in the Kwabre East Municipality.

Kwabena Prince was found hanging behind the kitchen of his family house on Wednesday dawn.



He was said to have been rebuked by his mother for engaging in gambling with some gangs in the town and this, Prince did not take kindly and therefore, decided to take his life.



A family source told the Ghana News Agency at Asonomaso that Prince, after the confrontation with his mother, became angry and left the house.

The source said he came back to the house in the evening and after eating, they all went to bed, only to wake up at dawn to see the deceased hanging from the roof of his mother’s kitchen with a nylon rope tied to his neck.



The police at Asonomaso have conveyed the body to the mortuary for autopsy while investigations continue.

