OLL Model Girls SHS protest against being fed rice-based meals for a week

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Students of Our Lady of Lourdes Girls' Senior High School in Navrongo are protesting against being fed only rice-based meals for a week in a row.

On May 22, 2023, the students held their bowls as they chanted “We want food” on the school premises.

The students also complained about the poor quality of the meal.

Even though the management is yet to respond to this development, the video of the students’ protest has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

