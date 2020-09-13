Health News

OPay and Opera donate 100,000 facemasks to Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has received 100,000 medical face masks from the Management of Opay, an African financial Service Technology Company and Opera, the leading web browser and Software Company.

The donation, worth $50, 000, is to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



Mr Joseph Yendork, the Director of Wallets Expansion, Anglophone Africa, said the support was the little contribution of the Company to protecting the lives of the frontline health workers.



He said it was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility to contribute to the development of the countries they operate in.



He said, “OPay has benefited from a vivid market in West Africa and we are committed to serving future customers and market in Ghana."



He said the government continued to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the country, it is important for companies in the private secto, like OPay, to join in support.

"Our front-line medical workers are the real heroes here and as such need all the support they can get," he added.



He said the fintech Company OPay, which was incubated by Opera, recently announced a $129,380.25 (GHC750,000) equivalent Fund in Nigeria to provide medical supplies to frontline health workers and relief support for the less-privileged during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, thanked Opay for the support and expressed the hope that the relationship would be sustained.



He said the Ministry was ready to provide any support that would make them operate smoothly.

