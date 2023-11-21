OSP begins investigation into new BoG headquarters building following petition by Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has initiated an inquiry into the alleged corruption surrounding the procurement process of the new Bank of Ghana headquarters in Accra, prompted by a petition from Mahama Ayariga.

The Bawku Central MP's formal complaint, submitted on October 30, raised concerns about the unapproved increase in the project's cost, from USD 121,807,517.94 to USD 222,799,760.55, with a comparatively smaller expansion in the scope of work.



Mr. Ayariga implicated key figures, including the Bank's Governor, Deputy Governors, Board of Directors, and the project contractor, Goldkey Properties Ltd, in the suspected corrupt activities. The petition specifically named individuals such as Dr. Ernest Addison (Governor), Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari (1st Deputy Governor), Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi (2nd Deputy Governor), and members of the Board of Directors. The Chief Executive Officer of Goldkey Properties Ltd, along with the project consultants overseeing the work, were also identified as suspects.



In response to the petition, staff of the OSP interviewed the Bawku Central MP on Friday, November 17, to gather further information for their investigation into the matter.

In his petition addressed to the OSP, Mahama Ayariga said "“I hereby make a formal complaint to your office to investigate what I believe to be a case of corruption in the procurement of the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana at Ridge in Accra. The suspects in this case include the Governor Dr Ernest Addison and Deputy Governors of the Bank of Ghana, namely: (1) Dr Ernest Addisson 1st Deputy Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku Afari, 2nd Deputy Governor, Mrs ElsieAddo Awadzi.



“The Members of the Board of Directors should also be investigated. The other suspect is the Chief Executive Officer of Messrs. Goldkey Properties Ltd who are the contractors. The project consultants supervising the work should also be investigated,” the MP added.