OSP returns seized funds of Cecilia Dapaah; unfreezes bank accounts

Kissi Agyebeng and Cecilia Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) led by Kissi Agyabeng has returned all financial assets seized from the home of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the High Court in Accra has been told.

Also, the Special Prosecutor (SP) Kissi Agyabeng as per orders of the High Court differently constituted has also unfrozen all bank accounts of the former minister.



The SP and his team on July 24, 2023 upon searches conducted at the residence of the former minister and the husband seized various physical cash of $590,000 and GH¢2.73 million.



But, after withdrawing all cases against the minister on January 25, citing jurisdictional issues, the court ordered him to return the assets within 72 hours.



In Court on Thursday, February 1, 2024, lawyers of former Minister led by Victoria Barth following the development, withdrew their application seeking a prohibition order against the OSP as one that has been rendered “moot or otiose.”



She said the withdrawal was consequent on recent developments where SP had indicated that his investigation against their client had not revealed any corruption or corruption related offences.



But, rather a suspected money laundering and structuring which he said was not part of his direct mandate.

She also informed the Court presided over by Justice Rev. Joseph Adu-Owusu Agyemang that, the SP had withdrawn his application for confirmation of his freezing and seizure orders.



She said the SP had since complied with the Court’s orders to defreeze and release the alleged suspected property.



Prosecutors from the OSP corroborated the submissions of Counsel for Cecilia Dapaah.



Justice Adu-Owusu Agyemang struck out the application as withdrawn.



On November 10, last year, Ce cilia Dapaah’s lawyers led by Victoria Barth filed a human rights action for judicial review to prohibit the Special Prosecutor (SP) from investigating their client and related interlocutory injunction.