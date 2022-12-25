OTEC FM thanks business partners, listeners, clients, and followers for their unflinching support

General Manager for OTEC FM, Ebenezer Amankwah

General Manager for Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM in the Ashanti Region, Mr Ebenezer Amankwah also known as DJ Obolo, has expressed deep gratitude to all business partners, cherished listeners, clients, and followers of OTEC FM for their unflinching support throughout the year.

In a gladdening season’s greeting, Mr Ebenezer Amankwaah showed profound appreciation to audiences and partners alike, detailing the diverse, yet immense and priceless contributions the brand OTEC received in 2022.



He said this during OTEC FM's Nine Lessons and Carols held on Saturday, December 24, 2022 on the "Anokye Krom" Entertainment program.



Delivering the third lesson, during the program, from the book of Luke 1:34 to 41 Mr. Ebenezer Amankwaah said, "Just as the angel answered, Mary 'The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; so the Holy one to be born will be called the Son of God', I am convinced God Almighty will shower blessings on our cherished listeners, partners and clients in 2023."

"Despite what we strive to deliver to you, it is you that is a gift to us. Please accept our sincere appreciation for your valued patronage. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your family," he said.



Mr Ebenezer Amankwaa however commended the global Audience of OTEC FM for their immense support.



“If you’re part of our global audience who follow us on social media platforms, thank you also for being a part of what we do, for encouraging us and for staying with us,” he added.