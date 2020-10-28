Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange 92% complete, Jamestown Fishing Harbour 15% complete

The Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange, whose construction commenced in October 2019, after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for it, is some 92% complete.

Funding for this project, amounting to $135 million, was secured by the Akufo-Addo government and made possible by Export Credit Facilities from the United Kingdom and Spain.



The Obetsebi Interchange is located at the intersection of the Ring Road, Graphic Road, and the Accra-Winneba Road. It has been a congested location for a very long time and a major source of worry to the commuting public.



Additionally, the location has been experiencing perennial flooding for a very long-time, due to the inadequate capacities of the stormwater channels.



It is for this and other reasons the Government of Ghana has sought to improve the capacity of the road through grade separation of the intersection and provision of additional stormwater channels.



According to engineers on site, the project entails the construction of an overpass over the intersection in the east to west direction and the improvement of the drainage system in the vicinity.



It also includes the relocation of all public utilities along the corridor including electricity cables, Ghana water company lines, and telecommunication infrastructure.

The second phase of the project, he told the President, would include the construction of an overpass in the north to south direction, and the improvement of some critical arterial road improvements.



Jamestown Fishing Harbour



President Akufo-Addo also inspected ongoing work on the Jamestown Fishing Port project, which has been made possible by a grant from the Peoples’ Republic of China to the tune of US$48 million.



The project is revamping the old Jamestown Fishing Harbour enclave into a Fishing Port Complex with additional facilities.



The works being undertaken on the project include the renovation of old breakwater and construction of a new section to a total length of about 500meters; dredging of the harbour basin to depths of up to -5 metres for inshore outboard-motorised boats and canoes; and the construction of a boat repair workshop and shed, including mechanical repairs workshop area and cradle platforms.



There would also be a new daycare centre with about 60pupils capacity, for children of fisherfolk, and the presence of a cold store and mid-level fish processing facilities, including all the utilities services systems – water, electricity, parking, driveways and administration offices.

The Project’s physical works began with the construction of a temporary area, near the Korle outfall, westwards from the Jamestown Harbour site, to relocate all the fisherfolks into the temporary area.



Temporary works included earthworks, construction of a breakwater to protect canoes and prevent the influx of floating debris from the Odaw / Korle systems.



Thus far, the contractor has also completed major site preparation works, set up temporary site offices, mobilised the requisite staff and equipment, demolished a substantial part of the fishing port area with concrete and foundation works ongoing briskly.



Breakwater construction is currently going on.



The approximate global progress of work for Jamestown as of September 30th is 15%.