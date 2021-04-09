Obiri Boahen eyes NPP General Secretary post

Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party Nana Obiri Boahen has declared his intention to run for the General Secretary position of the party in 2022 when the window is opened.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Friday, April 9, the Deputy General Secretary hinted of his appetite to run for the substantive position.



He told sit-in host, Sir John, that “I believe that I can do a lot for the party, though I’m working hard as an assisted General Secretary but when I cling the substantive position, I know I can put in much energy to break the eight.”



When the host landed him a question on his ratings on the current General Secretary’s output, he was quick to explain that “I can only speak for myself but what I know is that there are lot of potentials we can explore when we try new hands”.

“So I know and I’m sure that with my experience in politics and climbing to the apex of our party hierarchy, my expertise will be very helpful.”



Touching on the recent brouhaha sparked by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Nana Obiri Boahen urged for calm to prevail to ensure a united front to stay in power beyond 2024.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s comments about the party going for a candidate from a minority ethnic group was met with a sharp swipe from former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko,