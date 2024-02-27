Obiri Boahen is not going anywhere – Bawumia’s campaign spokesperson

Nana Obiri Boahen , Former Deputy General Secretary (NPP)

The director of communications of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has dispelled assertions regarding Nana Obiri Boahen, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), leaving the party.

Aboagye emphatically stated that Obiri Boahen is a crucial member of Bawumia’s campaign team and serves as the co-chairman of the local government manifesto committee.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on February 26, 2024, the NPP communicator went further to express surprise, noting that he had personally spoken to Obiri Boahen, who assured him of his commitment.



"Nana Obiri Boahen is the chairman of the local government committee manifesto committee, so I am surprised.



“I don't think there is any issue. I even spoke to him yesterday evening in terms of some of the things that the committee has proposed. I don't know what really triggered his reaction but I can tell you that Nana Obiri Boahen is not going anywhere, he is not going to form his party anywhere.



“He is part of the party; he is part of the campaign. He is a very integral part of Bawumia’s campaign," Aboagye affirmed.

The clarification comes in response to a recent audio by Nana Obiri Boahen announcing a bid to break away from the NPP to form a new party.



Boahen cited serial neglect by the party for his decision, which crystalized after he was left out of the presidential campaign team of NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.



In the viral audio, Boahen laments historic neglect, which he says had taken a toll on him to a large extent.



"We won't look on for it (the party) to be destroyed. I think the die is cast; we must also form a political party," he told a radio show host in the viral clip.



Asked how he was left out of the NPP campaign team released recently, he responded: "It shows my efforts are not recognised, so, now I am going to form my own party.

"I won't listen to anyone; no one will convince me otherwise. At this stage, the battle lines are drawn, and I won't listen to anyone. I am going to form mine," he buttressed.



According to him, several people had called him and promised to bankroll his new adventure, "and I have accepted it; I am going away. They think I am insignificant, but we shall see."



Boahen has been one of the vocal supporters of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid over the last year, granting multiple interviews to drum home his suitability as the next leader of Ghana.







AM/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



