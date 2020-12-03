Obiri Boahen lists the 5 ‘very aggressive’ NPP members

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has openly listed 5 members of the party who he labels as “very aggressive”.

He explained that these people are ever ready to counter all allegations from any opposition party at any given day if called upon.



According to the lawyer, these persons have “done well” for the party in the past years and continue to defend the NPP with every single drop of blood in their system despite the attempt on their lives.



Speaking in an interview on Net 2 TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Obiri Boahen listed the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, the Bono Regional Chairman for NPP, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye), the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi), Hajia Fati, and himself as the defenders of the party.



He told the host of ‘The Dialogue', Owoahene Antwi Boasiako, that the role of the names listed above in the New Patriotic Party can not be downplayed.

“As for us, we overdo things, we can't be moved once we take an entrenched position. I just remembered Hajia Fati, I will add her to the list. You see, everyone supports the NPP, but the names I mentioned are very aggressive and loudmouths. The NDC cannot compete with us, one single statement from any of us can counter all the NDC’s allegations,” the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Obiri Boahen revealed.



He further added: “I must admit that we have done extremely well, every member of the NPP has done well but allow me to single out these people who make up the strong-willed group.”



Mr. Obiri Boahen also added that the ruling NPP is not perturbed by the countless allegations levelled against them by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) towards the tail end of the 2020 presidential elections.



