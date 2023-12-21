Obiri Boahen threatens legal action against Dormaahene

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen, has threatened legal action against the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

This comes after the Paramount Chief announced that, seven traditional leaders hence forth have severed ties with the Berekum Traditional Council.



The decision he explained, is in connection with an injunction initiated by the Council which restrained him from attending the funeral of the late Berekum chief in November.



The Dormaahene who is the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs made the declaration at the 2023 end-of-year review meeting.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II said the decision will be rescinded if only the Berekum Traditional Council comes out with a better explanation.



Reacting to this, Obiri Boahen stated unequivocally that, the Dormaahene has no authority to make such pronouncement.

According to him, the right thing for the chief to have done is a fair hearing before making a decision.



The NPP man has therefore vowed to head to court to challenge the decision as a native from the Bono region and legal practitioner.



“I am not the spokesperson for the Berekum Tradition Council but he can’t cut ties before asking them to appear. Why did he mention only seven chiefs? What about the rest? This is much ado about nothing” he fumed.



“This is fear mongering, empty noise and it must stop. I will go to court before Christmas to have the decision quashed,” Nana Obiri Boahen stated in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.