Observe coronavirus protocols as you celebrate Val's Day - Nana Ofori-Attah

CEO of Avcontech Limited, Nana Kweku Ofori-Attah

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Nana Kweku Ofori-Attah, The Chief Executive Officer of renowned security agency Avcontech Limited has urged Ghanaians to stick to the COVID-19 protocols as they mark this year's Val's Day.

Nana Ofori-Attah in an interview urged Ghanaians especially the youth to observe precautionary measures put in place by the health experts to ensure they don't contact the virus since the covid is still with us.



"I know people will be meeting to make the Valentine's Day but my plea to them is very snappy, the reported cases keep on going high so I will urge each and everyone to observe the protocols so that cases will not rise again".



"It would memorize that the world on every 14th February Celebrates the vals Day. In Ghana, it is also known as Chocolate Day and once President Akufo-Addo has announced the closure of Beaches, Pubs, Social Gatherings it shows how serious the pandemic is," Nana Ofori-Attah added.

The business magnate who also serves as a philanthropist is known for the donation of CCTV Cameras to the Tesano Police Station, Ghana Police Service Headquarters, Ghana Prisons Service among other security agencies in the country.



His company, Avcontech Limited donated CCTV Cameras with other gargets to Kwabenya Police Station after the shooting of the Inspector who was on duty.

