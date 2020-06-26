Health News

Observe preventive measures against coronavirus - Red Cross

The Ghana Red Cross Society on Thursday called on the public to observe all the preventive measures recommended by the World Health Organization and Ghana Health Service to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 infections.

These include wearing of face masks in public places, washing of hands after touching any object, which could have been touched by another person or people, not touching the face with unwashed hands and avoiding social gatherings as much as possible.



Mr Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo, the President of the Ghana Red Cross Society, (GRCS) said this when he received $150,000.00 from the Supreme Master Ching Hai International, through its local branch in Ghana, on behalf of the Red Cross.



The donation is to assist the GRCS in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the treatment and care of patients.



Mr Gyimah-Akwafo said since the outbreak of COVID-19, the GRCS, as an auxiliary to the government agencies, complimented efforts in areas such as risk communication, media sensitisation, and distribution of foods and beverages to households.



He said the donation followed an appeal by the GRCS to the public and global community for assistance towards supporting the fight against COVID-19.

He said the Coronavirus Outbreak Response Grant Agreement was jointly made today between the two partners; Ghana Red Cross Society and the Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association, with respect to funding the fight against the pandemic.



Mr Gyimah-Akwafo gave the assurance that the amount would be put to the exact use it was meant for, saying; “I express my sincere appreciation to the Supreme Master and the Association for the kind gesture and promise that the donation would be used to support COVID-19 victims as the Supreme Master Ching Hai desires.”



Mr William Morton, contact person of Supreme Master Ching Hai International-Ghana, said the organisation mainly sought to ensure a better world not only for humans but animals and all other organisms on earth.



He urged the public to eat nutritious and healthy diets, which are key requisites for good health and avoidance of sickness.

