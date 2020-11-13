Obstetrics and Gynaecology Unit of Korle Bu graduate pregnant mothers after training

One of the graduands receiving his gift pack

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Korle Bu Obstetrics and Gynaecology last Saturday graduated and presented certificates to fifty pregnant women and new mothers

The graduation ceremony was the second edition of the mothercraft and pregnancy school of the Sub-BMC.



Graduands were pregnant women and new mothers who had been taken through the rudiments of pregnancy and motherhood.



The event was chaired by Dr. Isaac Koranteng who doubles as the Head of the Unit and was attended by the Directors of Public Health, Nursing and Midwifery Services, Senior Doctors and Midwives of the department.



In his closing remark, the chairperson for the occasion talk about the significance of the school and how it is impacting knowledge to pregnant mothers toward reducing and eliminating mother-baby mortality.

Senior Nursing Officer Mavis Armah Quaye who is the leader of the organising committee thanked management for their support towards the mothercraft school. Called on all pregnant women irrespective of where they attend the clinic to take advantage of the school every 2nd and 4th Saturday in every month. She also called on government, donor agencies and individuals to partner the mothercraft school as it has the potential to drive away mother and baby mortality from Ghana.



The graduands were presented with certificates and gift packs whilst the graduands also presented citations and gift items to their teachers and the mothercraft school.



Graduands were also given the opportunity to share their experiences.

