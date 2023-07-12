Obtain permission before boycotting parliamentary business - Speaker to Minority MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has advised the members of the Minority Caucus of Parliament to obtain permission from parliament before boycotting parliamentary business to show support for their colleagues in court.

This advice comes in response to the Minority's recent boycott of parliamentary sittings on July 6 and 11, 2023, respectively, to accompany the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, to court to face criminal charges.



Addressing the concern, the Speaker of Parliament indicated that Members of Parliament should obtain written permission before absenting themselves from parliamentary proceedings.



“And you will be absent to participate with your colleague in the court proceedings. So, the official report will capture that.



“Now, any time you want to do so, if you want the permission in writing of the Speaker, you have to seek it. If you don’t seek it or have it, you will be recorded absent and that is without permission,” he said.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, further clarified that verbal language alone cannot be used to grant permission.



He underscored the need for parliamentarians to follow the rules that have been spelt out in parliament.

“I cannot come and use any verbal language or words to grant you permission, it must be in writing. And so, the table office is right in saying that you have been absent without permission. That is what our rules say,” he stressed.



