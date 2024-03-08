Obuasi East DCE urges residents to protect democratic gains

The DCE of Obuasi East District, Faustina Amissah

Source: Felicia Manu

The Chief Executive of the Obuasi East District, Faustina Amissah, has entreated the citizenry to, as a matter of urgency, do all they can to protect the gains made concerning the democratic governance of the country.

Speaking to the media after the 67th Independence Day parade held at Boete in the Obuasi East District, the DCE emphasized that the country has been touted globally as a beacon of democracy in Africa. This accolade, she said, must be safeguarded in the interest of the country.



Reacting to the theme for this year's Independence Day, "Our Democracy, Our Pride," she said the 2024 general elections present a test case for the country to uphold its democratic credentials.



"Let's all embrace the peace and unity that exist among us as a country. Elections are only a platform for sharing views and opinions, not battlefields. Let's be guided by this and continue to maintain the existing peace we are enjoying," she said.



The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East constituency, Patrick Boakye Yiadom, on his part, paid glowing tribute to the forebears of the country who had fought to gain independence for the country.



He stressed that the onus lies on the current generation to demonstrate a deep sense of patriotism towards the country.

Dr. Boakye Yiadom added his voice to the calls for Ghanaians to help defend the country's democracy and the existing peace the country is enjoying.



Popular Pothole Patcher Receives Award:



Suleman Tahiru, a popular pothole patcher in Obuasi, has been honored by the Obuasi East District Assembly at the 67th Independence Day celebration. The award was to acknowledge the selflessness and communal spirit showcased by him.



Mr. Tahiru, who thanked the assembly for acknowledging his efforts, said his motivation stems from the need to make the road accessible and safe for commuters.



Known to be a driver, he stressed that his works, which have received recognition in Obuasi and beyond, are part of his contributions towards the development of the country.

March past competition:



At the end of the parade competition, St. Joseph R/C JHS was crowned the winner in the JHS category, while Boete M/A JHS “B” and Kwabenakwa M/A JHS took the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.



In the primary category, Owusu Sampa M/A primary “B” emerged as the winner, Chief Montessori came in second, and Kwabrafoso M/A primary “A” came in third.



Christ the King Catholic Senior High School (CKC) was declared the winner in the senior high category, while MISPA Kindergarten School was adjudged the winner in the KG category.