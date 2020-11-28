Obuasi East MP commissions two health facilities

The new Odumase Clinic was commissioned by Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom

Source: Felicia Manu, Contributor

Residents of Odumase and Diawuoso in the Obuasi East District have heaped praises on their Member of Parliament Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom for the massive infrastructural development in the health sector.

The people poured out their sentiments on Tuesday, 24th November 2020 when the Member of Parliament was joined by the District Chief Executive for the District, Honorable Faustina Amissah to commission a Clinic and a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS Compound) at Odumase and Diawuoso respectively.



At a colorful ceremony to commission the two projects, Dr. Boakye Yiadom talked about the investments the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government has made in the health sector in the district. He said the district is a proud beneficiary of the 307 Ambulances that were distributed to constituencies in the country.



Again, he said, there is a National Health Insurance office under construction at Boete. When completed, Dr. Boakye-Yiadom said, it will save the people in the district the troubles of traveling to other districts to access NHIS services.



On the clinic at Odumase, the MP said it is part of the 25 clinics which are being constructed across the country with five (5) of them in the Ashanti Region. The processes, he said, started on 30th March 2019 when he led the cutting of sod.



The Obuasi East MP said the clinic is a well-furnished 13-bed facility with residential facilities for the health personnel who will be posted there.



He appealed to the highly enthusiastic crowd to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party for the impressive achievements it has chalked in the past four (4) years.

The District Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District Assembly, Honorable Faustina Amissah said the completion of the two (2) facilities gives credence to the fact that the NPP government prioritizes quality healthcare delivery.



She appealed to residents of the two communities to patronize the facilities to seek quality health care since qualified personnel have been posted there to take care of them. She also advised personnel who have been posted there to be professional in the discharge of their duties.



Madam Delphine Gborgblovor, the District Health Director on her part said, the completion of the health facilities has come at the right time for the people to access quality healthcare. She said, "since I assumed office this year, it has been my desire to ensure that all health facilities under construction will be completed before the year ends".



Describing the Odumase Clinic as one of the biggest public health facilities in the district, Madam Gborgblovor praised the Member of Parliament and the District Chief Executive for teaming up to deliver the facilities to the people.



The Diawuoso CHPS compound is an eight (8) bed health facility which will provide services in General Consultancy, ANC, Maternity, Family Planning, RCH and PMTCT.



The commissioning witnessed the presence of Nananom from both communities, the District Coordinating Director Mr. Emmanuel Ntoso, Heads of Department, Assembly Members, and the general public.

