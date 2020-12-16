Obuasi East MP partners NBSSI to promote trade and industry

Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom handing over the equipment to the beneficiaries

Source: Manu Felicia, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Honorable Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom has demonstrated Government's commitment to promote trade and industry by donating a Cassava processing machine to the people of Mampamhwe in the Obuasi East District.

He also presented 18 sterilizers to barbers, 20 Welding machines and 12 hand dryers to hairdressers and braiders in the district.



At a short ceremony to handover the equipment to beneficiaries, Dr. Boakye Yiadom said the NPP Government is not only committed to providing access and quality education to Ghanaians but has set its sight on ensuring that those who learn trade are better equipped to improve upon their businesses and enhance their livelihoods.



He reaffirmed Government's plans in the Trade and industry sector through the One District One Factory initiative and also partnering the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) to train youth in Obuasi.

The Obuasi Director for National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) Kelvin Ofori Atta praised the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency and the District Chief Executive Hon. Faustina Amissah for their unflinching support to his office. He was optimistic that the equipment donated will go a long way to create more jobs for the people in the district and improve the standard of living of the people.



He praised leaders of the various skill- based associations for collaborating with the NBSSI by training a lot of the youth in Obuasi. To the trainees, He said "I am optimistic that the training you have acquired will be the linchpin to your progress in life".



The beneficiaries who spoke to the media at the sidelines of the presentation lauded the Member of Parliament for the gesture and also praised the NBSSI for collaborating with the Associations over the years. They promised to put the equipment into productive use to improve their livelihoods.

Source: Manu Felicia, Contributor