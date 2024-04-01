Obuasi-Kwabrafoso residents angry over plans to turn football park to 'galamsey' site

The park has been a major recreative centre for the youth in the area

Some residents of Obuasi-Kwabrafoso in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region have raised concerns over the alleged conversion of a famed football park in the vicinity into a ‘galamsey’ site.

The much-acclaimed football park, bordered by a military base and a school, is said to be a major recreation centre for the constituency youth and has had football stars like Mubarak Wakaso and John Mensah train on it before.



In a video shared by citizen journalist “Amaro Shakur” on his Tiktok handle on March 24, he alleged that the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, together with the District Chief Executive, Faustina Amissah, are attempting to turn the park into a ‘galamsey’ mining site.



The video showed an excavator and some workers on the site.



Some of the residents who were interviewed in the video said they were shocked at the development since the football park has been in the constituency for many years and can be credited with having raised several football stars.



"This is a place where many people come to play; John Mensah has played here; the youth in the constituency come here to play, and students from various schools also come here to play. Why do they want to use the park for galamsey? They should leave it for us to play," one affected youth said.

They pleaded with authorities to come to their aid to rescue the football park.



What is ‘galamsey’?



Illegal mining, known locally as "galamsey," is causing significant deforestation in Ghana, with seven of the country's 16 regions and 34 forest reserves affected, totaling an area of 4,726 hectares.



The Ghana Forestry Commission has said it is intensifying efforts to combat this issue, including military operations and seeking additional funding.



However, despite revised laws and protective measures, challenges such as weak law enforcement, corruption, and unemployment contribute to ongoing deforestation.

Other factors like agricultural expansion, illegal logging, forest fires, overgrazing, and infrastructure development also play a role in the loss of Ghana's biodiverse tropical forests.









