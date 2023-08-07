Obuasi MCE interacts with students ahead of 2023 BECE

Elijah Bonah spoke to some BECE candidates in his municipality

The Chief Executive for Obuasi Municipal, Elijah Adansi-Bonah on Monday, August 7, 2023 toured the three examination centers designated for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

The tour was for the MCE and the Education Directorate to motivate the students ahead of the examinations and to also have first hand information on how the exams would be conducted.



The MCE and his entourage toured Obuasi Senior High Technical School, AngloGold Ashanti school and the Obuasi Cluster of schools examinations centers.



Interacting with the Media after, Elijah Adansi-Bonah expressed satisfaction with how the examinations were conducted, the security detail on the day and the general mood of the students.



He said the students were adequately prepared for the exams through the effective collaboration between the Assembly and the Education Directorate.



"We have collaborated with the education directorate to prepare the students for this exams through series of mock exams. I am optimistic that the efforts put in place will translate into good results by the students", he said.



He said Obuasi has a longstanding history of excelling in BECE, a feat the MCE intimated that stakeholders in the municipality will not drop their guard in ensuring that such enviable academic achievements were maintained.

On security, Adansi-Bonah who is the Chairman of the Municipal Security Council said stringent measure have been put in place to forestall incidence of violence during and after the examinations.



"Post examinations violence are becoming rampant these days but the security personnel have been readied to prevent any group or schools from attacking the other", he stated.



George Alfred Koomson, the Municipal Education Director after his motivational speech to the students before the commencement of the exams told the media that he was impressed with attendance. He revealed that his excitement stems from the fact that no female absentee was recorded on the first day of the exams.



He gave assurance that the students had been adequately prepared for the exams stressing that seasoned examiners were engaged to orient the candidates on the dos and don'ts of the exams.



Again, he said the schools also conducted between 3-4 mock exams to adequately prepare them for the BECE.



About 2,519 candidates made up of 1,221 boys and 1,298 were registered for this year's BECE in three designated centers in the Obuasi Municipality.