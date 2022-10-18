Obuasi MUSEC to find lasting solution to post B.E.C.E violence

Elijah Adansi-Bonah in an examination hall

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah has hinted that the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) will meet to deliberate on strategies to adopt to forestall incidences of Post-BECE violence which has characterised BECE over the years.

Speaking to the Press after touring some BECE centers, Hon Adansi-Bonah admonished the candidates to eschew all forms of violence after the Exams and warned that security is on high alert to avert any form of clashes that may occur after the exams.



After visiting Complex JHS, AGA School, and Obuasi Senior High Technical examination centers, the MCE expressed satisfaction with how the Exams were conducted. He said the candidates appeared well-composed whiles security remained very tight.



He advised the candidates to guard against Examination malpractices. He said " when I got the opportunity to speak to the students, I advised them not to get involved in any form of exams malpractices since the consequences could be dire"



Talking about the Assembly's contribution towards preparing the students for the Basic Education Certificate Examination, the MCE said every year the Assembly provides orientation for both BECE candidates and teachers to prepare the students adequately for the examinations.



He added that the assembly organised two (2) mock exams every year for BECE candidates. " We try to invest in preparing the students for the Exams. We have been doing this over the years and the good results we are seeing are proof of our investment in the educational sector".



2,324 candidates take part in BECE in Obuasi

The Municipal Education Director George Alfred Koomson has disclosed that 2,324 students were registered for this year’s BECE. 1,110 of them were boys whiles 1,214 were girls.



In all, 57 schools made up of 25 public and 32 private schools have been registered for the Exams. He continued that so far seven (7) centers have been registered for the BECE.



He again mentioned that the candidates were adequately prepared for the Exams stating that the mock exams conducted for them by the Directorate were enough to equip them with the technicalities in writing the exams.



He advised the candidates to keep their discipline whiles authorities work to ensure that the examinations were conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.



The students who spoke to the Media after the first paper were confident of passing. They said the questions were reflections of what they have been learning over the years.