Regional News

Obuasi Municipal Assembly supports trainees with start-up kits

MCE for Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Elijah Adansi Bonah

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) has presented start-up kits to over 300 trainees in the area.

The gesture was to support the beneficiaries who received training in soap making, gari processing, cake and bread making, to start their own businesses to fend for themselves and their families.



Mr Elijah Adansi Bonah, Municipal Chief Executive, who made the presentation said it would help reduce unemployment in the area.



He said the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the Sansu, Kunka, Antobuasi and Anyinam electoral areas to cover as many young people as possible.



Mr Adansi Bonah charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the kits to support their businesses to increase their incomes and improve on their living conditions.

He said the assembly would monitor the activities of the beneficiaries to help achieve the objectives of the programme.



Mr Kelvin Ofori- Atta head of Obuasi Business Advisory Centre urged the gari processors to make good use of the gari processing machine since those staying around Mmamiriwa, Sansu and Awona could benefit immensely from the business since they had a ready market in Obuasi.



Some of the trainees commended the government for the opportunity and said it would then train other people to also become self-employed.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.