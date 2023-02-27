Obuasi Municipal records zero maternal deaths

A nurse who has been awarded for her hard work

Source: Sampson Manu

Obuasi Municipal recorded zero cases of maternal mortality in the year 2022.

This was disclosed by the Acting Municipal Health Director Yaa Manu at an annual performance review meeting held in Obuasi.



Maternal mortality remains a challenge in providing quality maternal and other reproductive healthcare services in Ghana.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in 2021 launched a year-long campaign to reduce considerably the spate of maternal mortalities across the country in line with achieving Goal 3 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Currently, Ghana’s maternal mortality ratio (MMR) stands at 308 per 100,000 live births which is way below the SDG target of less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.



The feet chalked by the Municipal Directorate in maternal mortality is commendable according to Yaa Manu stressing that it was as a results of hard work and professionalism on the part of midwives in the Municipality.

She added that Midwives in the Municipality were sent to Kumasi last year to be trained in order to address pertinent issues facing healthcare delivery.



"Now, the Obuasi Government Hospital has a newly built maternity ward with installed modern equipment by Anglogold Ashanti. All these contribute to the enhancement in healthcare delivery in Obuasi".



She however said the records on still births for last year was not encouraging hence assured that the directorate will continue to provide in-service training for the Midwives especially the new ones to also learn from the experienced ones.



Annual Excellence Award



The Health Directorate seized the opportunity to recognize its hardworking personnel and institutions for the year 2022.

Below were the list of the winners;



Best CHPS compound (Adaase Chips compound). They received 32inches Samsung tv and citation.



Best performing health center(Central market health center). They took home a Refrigerator and a citation



Best performing staff Second runner up ( Betty Agyarko). She received citation and cash



Best performing staff first runner up (Mubarik Anyingi). For his prize, he was given a citation and cash.

Overall best performing staff ( Farouk Umar Apord Karim). He received cash award.



Leadership award went to Helena Agyeiwaa Mensah. She went home with a citation, cash and blender.



