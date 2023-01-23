Obuasi NHIS office steps up public education on MyNHIS app

An NHIS officer sensitising traders on MyNHIS app

The Obuasi office of the National Health Insurance Scheme has taken education on MyNHIS to the doorsteps of residents of Obuasi. The “MyNHIS App” launched in December 2022, enables users to enrol on the NHIS, using their mobile phones and Ghana Card instead of travelling to an NHIS District Office to register or renew membership and that of third parties.

The Obuasi office as part of activities to commemorate NHIS' active month celebrations which started in December 2022, toured the Obuasi Central Business District where they sensitised traders, transport operators and residents around that area on how to access the app and its importance.



The Manager of Obuasi NHIS Kwabena Kyeremanteng said the App aims at increasing membership drive across the country, generating your Digital Card for easy access to quality healthcare, it is also to help members to access frequently asked questions, get access to the 76- page membership handbook, link NHIS cards to the Ghana Cards and have first-hand information on medicine lists under the NHIS.



He added that the MyNHIS APP can be downloaded on the Play Store for android users whiles Apple users can access the platform on Apple Store.



He again said though the network could be challenging in accessing the platform, he encouraged people not to relent since it presents easier means of accessing quality healthcare through the National Health Insurance Scheme.



Mr. Kyeremanteng further stated that the office will extend the publicity drive to other parts of the Obuasi East District and the Obuasi Municipality to conscientise the people on MyNHIS and other services provided by NHIS.

Clara Boakye, a trader at the Obuasi Central market said she didn't encounter any challenges when accessing MyNHIS on her phone. She said "the platform will make it easier for clients to go to the hospital without carrying so many documents along, this is very innovative."



The drivers at the Horsey park terminal lauded the NHIS for coming out with the app but were quick to add that it will put those whose phones are not android nor Apple at a disadvantage. They, however, appeal to the NHIS to consider such people too.



The Obuasi office of the National Health Insurance Authority recently collaborated with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly to clean the principal streets of Obuasi which also formed part of activities to commemorate NHIS' active month celebrations.



