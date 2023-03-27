Obuasi bitters CEO donates to research utilisation school for the deaf

Items donated to the school of the deaf at Ahansonyewodea

A renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur and the CEO of Aduro Y3 Herbal Center, producers of Obuasi Bitters, Mr. Amo Collins, on March 25, 2023 donated assorted items worth GHȼ 8,000 and a cash amount of GHȼ 5,000 to Research Utilization School for the Deaf at Ahansonyewodea a suburb of Obuasi East District in the Ashanti Region to mark his 33rd birthday celebration.

The items included gallons of oil, bags of rice, sugar, soft drinks, diapers, toiletries and stationery. According to Mr. Amo Collins who previously celebrated his birthday with Village of Hope Children’s Home at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, decided to change hands to have a good time with Research Utilization School for the Deaf in Obuasi.



Mr. Amo was accompanied by the management of his company, staff and his family members.



“Giving to the needy and the less privileged in the society has always been a blessing to me and my family hence my decision to always share my joy with them, we will continue to wipe away their tears and make them feel part of us” Mr. Amo Collins said after the donation.

Managing director and Founder of Research Utilization School for the Deaf, Mrs. Genevieve Basiga, who received the items on behalf of the school thanked Mr. Amo Collins and his family for the donation.



She said “we are very grateful because this is the first time in many years we are receiving such support, may the good Lord protect and guide your business. We are appealing to other benevolent organization to also come to our aid"