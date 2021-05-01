Obuasi police arrest a 21-year-old boy for murdering a co-tenant's son

Emmanuel Agyei has been accused of murder

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The Obuasi divisional police has arrested one Emmanuel Agyei for murdering a five(5) year old Maxwell Nana Amoako at Boete, a suburb of the Obuasi East district assembly.



Speaking to the GhanaWeb, the Obuasi divisional crime Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Isaka said on Thursday 29th April 2021, a man called Opanin Kojo Amoako came to Tutuka Police station to report about his missing grandson.



"So we issued police extract to make an announcement at the media house around 11:30 am. So in about two hours around 1:30 pm Opanin Kojo Amoako came back to the station to report that their missing grandson had been found dead and was hidden under the bed of the suspect, Emmanuel Agyei of which the suspect was later arrested at Diewuoso".



The suspect is currently in the custody of the Obuasi Central police station, the officer revealed.



The body of the deceased however has since been deposited at the Obuasi government hospital morgue and investigation is currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, according to an eyewitness, Mr Nkoom who happens to be the deceased's uncle, said the alleged killer threatened to kill the deceased's mother whenever he had been dazed from taking tramadol and other hard drugs.



He further reveals that as the suspect's efforts yielded no results he then turned it on to the five-year-old son, Maxwell.



The alleged killer, Adjei, called the innocent boy Maxwell who was bathing by into his room and killed him mercilessly without feeling pity for the innocent child.



A further investigation reveals he killed the young boy by strangling the neck against the ground whiles putting a rag in the mouth to prevent him from shouting.



According to the reports, the alleged suspect took to his heels after information hit the general public but was later arrested upon a tip-off.

Meanwhile, the culprit revealing the reasons for his action said it was all the works of the devil.



He also revealed that he killed the boy because the deceased's mother who is a co-tenant had connived spiritually with his (the culprit's) family, working against him.



He pleaded for forgiveness and shockingly advised parents to be vigilant over wards.