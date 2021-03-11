Obuasi police gun down 2 suspected armed robbers in gun battle

Some weapons retrieved from the suspects

The Obuasi Police Divisional patrol team in the Ashanti region has gunned down two suspected armed robbers in a gun battle at Obuasi Akomfokrom near mile 9.

One of the suspects according to the Ashanti Regional Police Command escaped arrest at about 9 pm during the exchange of gunfire on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



Items retrieved from the deceased suspects include one AK47 rifle with 5 empty shells, a locally manufactured gun among others.

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Godwin Ahianoyor's investigation has commenced with the suspects expected to be arraigned before court soon.