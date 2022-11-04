Obuasi resident nearly beats up MCE for demolishing his property

Scene of the demolition

The Municipal Chief Executive of Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, has been leading a week-long decongestion exercise in Obuasi which started on Sunday, October 30, 2022, to remove unauthorized structures to help keep his municipality clean.

Unfortunately, the MCE was nearly beaten up in one of the towns by a man reported to be a businessman.



A video shared by UTV showed the businessman trying so hard to hit the MCE, but for the intervention of police officers, his family and officials of the municipality, as his structure, which was in front of a mansion off the road, was being pulled down by a tractor.



While struggling to hit the MCE, the businessman accused the MCE of destroying his property because of greed and envy.



"This is corruption. I know you are doing this because of greed. I know you hate me. You are doing this to me because of envy. You, this small boy, Akufo-Addo will not even dare to do what you are doing to me," the businessman could be heard saying.



One of the daughters of the businessman, who was urging her father not to hit the MCE, could also be heard insulting the MCE.



Watch the video of the demolishing and the altercation below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/SEA