OccupyBoG: 'Be very careful, Sam George' - Allotey Jacobs warns MP over 'watchman' comment

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former NDC Central Regional Chairman, has cautioned the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, to watch his utterances.

Sam George has slammed the Bank of Ghana for sending its Head of Security to meet the leadership of the #OccupyBoG protestors and receive their petition.



He labeled the absence of the Bank of Ghana Governor as "disrespect" to the protestors.



"Parliament invites the Bank of Ghana at least twice a year and he has appeared only three times in seven years so it's not strange. It is the height of disrespect that we will come here and he will send the watchman, the watchman at the Bank of Ghana to come and receive the petition."



"Okay, the watchman should come to Parliament as well, when next he needs anything from Parliament he should send the watchman as well but we will be back. We will give the Police some days to rest but we will be back," he said in an interview on TV3.

Reacting to Sam George's scathing remarks about the BoG Security Head, Kwame Asare-Boateng, Allotey Jacobs warned him to "be very careful. He's carved a niche for himself".



He found the comments distasteful questioning the MP's behavior towards Wing Commander Asare-Boateng who served for 26 years in the Ghana Air Force.



"He has made a name for himself and should protect the name but such utterances are not acceptable...It's not nice. It's not the best," Allotey slammed Sam George.



