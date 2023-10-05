OccupyBoG: This is the first time a demonstration has been peaceful - Allotey Jacobs hails IGP

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has lauded the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the entire Police Service for the peaceful demonstration dubbed "#OccupyBoG Protest" organized by the Minority in Parliament.

The demonstration, which included some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress and a section of the Ghanaian populace, was held on Tuesday, October 3, in Accra with the protesters marching from the Kwame Nkurmah Circle to the premises of the Bank of Ghana.



The demonstrators are calling for the resignation of the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies over claims that they have mismanaged the bank.



Clad in red and black attires and holding placards with various inscriptions projecting their frustrations over President Akufo-Addo's administration of the economy, the protesters served notice that they will keep picketing the Bank of Ghana until their demand is met.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Allotey Jacobs noted the #OccupyBoG protest is the most peaceful he's ever witnessed and gave the credits to the IGP.



"It was really peaceful. Let's commend the IGP that for the first time that a demonstration has gone on peaceful; very peaceful. This is the first time in all the demonstrations I've been", he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



