OccupyBoGDemo: This is about you - Sammy Gyamfi explains why people should pour out on Oct 3

Sammy Gyamfi is the National Communication Officer of the NDC

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stressed the need for all Ghanaians to take interest in the planned #OccupyBoGDemo scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

He said that while this demonstration, being led by the NDC, some other political parties and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), is to get the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to step aside, it is also to secure the future of the country.



He stressed the need for people to come to the realisation that without such actions by the citizenry, issues like unemployment and the concentration of the nation’s wealth in the hands of a handful will not be curtailed.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the maiden community engagement ahead of the #OccupyBoGDemo at Gbese, a community within the Odododiodio Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Sammy Gyamfi said the #OccupyBoGDemo should interest every single Ghanaian.



He added that it is the reason the organisers are taking the engagements to the doorsteps of people across the region.



“This demonstration is about the people and so they must appreciate and understand why this demonstration is about them, and why they cannot afford not to show up. And the message is simple: we are all suffering, times are tough, times are hard, the government is killing us, there are no jobs, there are no opportunities.

“A few NPP greedy politicians; a few family and friends relations of the president and the vice, and the privileged ones in government have hijacked our country and they’re milking the state coffers dry. They are destroying the economy, they are destroying the country and they are jeopardizing the future of generations unborn. And, it behoves on us to rise up and be counted: we must stand for something; we must take a stand against the injustice, against the harassment of dissenting voices,” he stressed.



The demo is also against what they say is the Bank of Ghana’s mismanagement and reckless mishandling of the affairs of the Bank, and which resulted in a loss of GH¢60.8 billion and a negative equity of GH¢55.1 billion in 2022, with its attendant hardships on Ghanaians.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/OGB