OccupyBoGProtest: Minority to determine next demo day today

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that the Minority Caucus plans to convene today to decide on the next date for their "Occupy BoG" protest.

This announcement follows a mass demonstration on October 3, where thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies, citing mismanagement of the Central Bank as their reason.



During the protest, the organizers refused to hand over their petition to the bank's director of security, who was designated to receive it on behalf of the governor.



Samuel Ablakwa reiterated the minority's stance that they would only present the petition to the governor or his deputies.



He pointed out that in other countries like Nigeria, governors have faced prosecution, emphasizing that governors should not assume immunity from legal consequences.



“In countries like Nigeria, there are governors who are being prosecuted. He should check what is happening to his colleagues, so governors should not think that they have some immunity. It happened elsewhere, some governors are in jail for far less. I mean, you treat our laws with such contempt, trample over them, disregard Parliament, and you continue to do that by refusing to receive a petition.

“He will keep running away from the people. When you keep running away from the people you serve, it is clear that you have lost legitimacy. How long is he going to be running away from his own office?," citinewsroom.com quoted him.



Mr. Ablakwa expressed concern over what he saw as a disregard for the law, parliamentary procedures, and the public, urging the governor not to evade the people he serves.



