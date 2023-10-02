OccupyBoGProtest: We are ready for the planned protest on Tuesday - Minority

Minority poised demonstrate at the BoG HQ on October 3, 2023,

The Minority Caucus in Parliament remains resolute in its decision to carry out a planned protest against the Bank of Ghana's governor and his two deputies.

According to them, they are prepared to carry out the protest to ensure that the governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi resign from office for the roles they played in plunging the economy into its current crisis.



On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the minority, and some other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are seeking to march to the Central Bank's headquarters to demand the resignation of these officials following the Bank's reported GH¢60.81 billion loss in the 2022 fiscal year and the allocation of over $250 million for the construction of a new headquarters.



Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, in a citinewsroom.com report, indicated that the Caucus has extensively consulted and is fully prepared for the protest scheduled for Tuesday.



He noted that the Accra Regional Police Command has approved the protest march, and the minority intends to continue protesting until the governor and his deputies step down.



"We have undertaken extensive preparations for this event, including community sensitization programs throughout the Greater Accra Region. We are ready for the planned protest on Tuesday, and the communities we've visited have shown strong support. Our protest will persist until the governor and his deputies vacate their positions, allowing for new leadership to restore the Central Bank's integrity," he is quoted to have said.



He continued, “We have held meetings with the Regional Police Command to agree on the route and timing, and they are ready to provide the necessary assistance."

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/OGB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



