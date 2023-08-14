1
'#OccupyBoGProtest' tops Twitter trends

Bank Of Ghana345671211213112 Twitter users are using the trend to mobilise for a possible protest against BoG and its management

Mon, 14 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amid the growing criticism directed towards the Bank of Ghana, a social media mobilization is underway, hinting at a potential protest against the central bank and its management.

Currently, the hashtag #OccupyBoGProtest dominates Twitter trends, with numerous users of the micro-blogging platform expressing their sentiments about the central bank's actions.

Users are utilizing the trend to emphasize their calls for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana's Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison.

The bank has faced intense public scrutiny due to reports revealing a loss of over GH¢60 billion cedis in the year 2022.

Furthermore, experts and members of the opposition party have accused the bank of printing GH¢22.04 billion in 2022 without seeking parliamentary approval. Additionally, the bank is accused of writting off GH¢32 billion in government debt.

The opposition contends that the collaborative actions between the central bank and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government have significantly contributed to the ongoing economic challenges within the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
