OccupyBoGdemo: Minority, police reach agreement on route

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (left) and Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that it has reached an agreement with the minority caucus of parliament on the route for their demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies, #OccupyBoG# demo.

In a letter addressed to the minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, sighted by GhanaWeb, the police stated that it has accepted the proposed route by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a letter dated September 11, 2023.



The letter indicated that the accepted route for the demonstration is it starting from Obra Spot and ending at Independence Square.



The police indicated that its Accra Regional Police Command would provide the security for the demonstration and urged the NDC MPs to stick to the route.



“You are hereby reminded of the following: To keep to the route of Obra Spot – Adabraka Ridge Roundabout – National Theatre Traffic Light High Court Complex Traffic Light – Atta Mills Highway U-Turn to Independence Square as indicated in your letter Number OML/PH 23/0005 dated 11th September 2023.



“… To take the necessary steps to ensure that there is no Breach of Peace. That Demonstrators conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after,” parts of the letter read.



Meanwhile, the minority caucus has postponed their planned protest to occupy the premises of the Bank of Ghana, where they intended to demand the resignation of the governor and his deputies.

The new date for the protest is now set for Tuesday, October 3, 2023.



This is the second time the Minority has postponed their plan. The original date for the demonstration was September 5, 2023, but was postponed to September 12, 2023, and subsequently to October 3, 2023.



