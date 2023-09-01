Kwesi Pratt Jr. questions the independence of constitutional bodies

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has raised questions about the independence of constitutional bodies in the country.

He indicated that these bodies use their claim of independence to mess up things in the country.



He was speaking at the Arise Ghana public forum organised by the minority together with some Civil Society organisations (CSOs) ahead of their scheduled demonstration on September 5, 2023.



“The Electoral Commission messes up, if you complain, they come and say they are independent. Bank of Ghana messes up when you complain, their refrain is that we are independent. All these constitutional bodies when they mess up, their excuse is that they are independent. Independent of what and from what. That is the question you should be asking,” he challenged.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr further questioned the notion of constitutional bodies being above the interests of the Ghanaian people.



The veteran journalist argued that all these bodies are to submit to the will of the citizens in the country.

“Is there a constitutional body that can act in the interests of Ghana, certainly not. There shouldn’t be any constitutional body that is above the people of Ghana.



“And so, all the state institutions, like the Bank of Ghana, National Commission for Civil Education (NCCE), the Electoral Commission and so on, they are all subject to the will of the people of Ghana,” he added.



Turning his attention to the economic challenges facing the country, Kwesi Pratt Jr. painted a plain picture of the financial constraints.



He stated that as of now, the country is dead broke.



“We know that today, we need 128% of total national revenue to repay debt, pay interest on debt and pay public sector workers. What else paints the picture than the situation in which we find ourselves today? We are dead broke,” he said.

“When we repay debt, we service debt and pay public sector workers, we cannot buy a bottle of water. That is the state of the Ghanaian economy,” Kwesi Pratt said.



